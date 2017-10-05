Miami commit Mark Pope receives Army All-American jersey: 'It was a dream come true'

Southridge (Miami) wide receiver Mark Pope received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It was crazy,” Pope said following the ceremony. “It was a dream come true for me.”

Pope, a Miami commit, is a top-100 player overall and the No. 14 receiver in the country, according to 247Sports. Pope, who said he has had family members who have served in the military, is excited about the opportunity.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

“It’s gonna be fun,” Pope said. “It isn’t all about football. I’ll do what I do and have fun, and I’m excited to represent U.S. Army All-Americans.