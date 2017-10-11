Miami commit RB Lorenzo Lingard excited to receive U.S. Army All-American jersey

University (Orange City, Fla.) running back Lorenzo Lingard is coming off a huge game against Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.), racking up 358 yards and four touchdowns for the Titans on Oct. 6.

But in the end, they fell 50-49, making the whole experience bittersweet to say the least.

Lingard was all smiles Wednesday morning when the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance dropped by his school to present him his honorary jersey for the U.S Army All-American Bowl.

Lingard committed to Miami in February. Don’t expect that to change if you believe his a recent tweet where he reaffirmed that he was “1,000 percent committed” to the Canes.

That’s good news for Miami since Lingard has already racked up 815 yards and nine touchdowns in just four games this season.

Lingard is ranked No. 21 overall in the 247 Sports Composite.

