Miami Country Day finishes No. 1 in Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Coming off a victory in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Nationals, Miami Country Day (Fla.) has finished the season No. 1 in the Super 25 Computer rankings for girls basketball.

Miami Country Day scored wins against Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.) and Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.) at DICK’S to win the championship.

Miami Country Day had only one loss in a 31-1 season and that was to the team that finished directly behind it in the computer rankings, Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.). Clovis West, the California state Open Division champion, was 34-2.

Centennial (Las Vegas) ends at No. 3, followed by Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) and Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), which lost to Clovis West in the state final.

St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) is No. 6, followed by Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), Duncanville (Texas), Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Long Beach Poly (Calif.).

Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.) begins the second ten at No. 11, with St. Frances (Baltimore), Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Fayetteville (Ark.) and Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.).

Windward (Los Angeles) checks in at No. 16, followed by Timberview (Arlington, Texas), Monacan (Richmond, Va.), Butler (Louisville) and Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.).

The final five: Seton Catholic, McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), Amarillo (Texas) and Canyon (Amarillo, Texas).