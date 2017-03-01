Miami Country Day moves into top 5 of latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Miami Country Day moved up two spots to No. 5, coming in behind an unchanged top four in the latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings.

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), Clovis West (Calif.), Centennial (Las Vegas), and Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) remain Nos. 1-4.

St. John’s (Washington D.C.) fell a spot to No. 6. It should be noted that the rankings are through Sunday’s games, therefore Monday’s result—St. John’s beating Paul VI—is not included.

Duncanville (Texas), Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), and Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) round out the top 10.

Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn), the No. 1 team in the Super 25 expert rankings, comes in at No. 11, followed by Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), Long Beach (Calif.) Poly, Timberview (Arlington, Texas), and Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.).

Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.), led by the nation’s top player in Megan Walker, is in at No. 16, followed by Butler (Louisville), Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), and Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.).

Rounding out the top 25 is Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), Fayetteville (Ark.), Male (Louisville), Amarillo (Texas), and Norcross (Ga.).