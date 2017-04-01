Miami Country Day's Maria Alvarez leads the DICK'S Nationals Girls All-Tournament Team

Miami Country Day (Miami, Fla.) took home their second DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals title in three years on Saturday, with an impressive 81-55 victory over Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.) in the final.

MORE: LIVE SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

The tournament featured a host of impressive performances – particularly from the winners, whose entire starting lineup made a compelling case for inclusion on the All Tournament team. (Miami Country Day forward Aaysia Berry was an especially difficult snub, given her 15 point, 13 rebound effort in the final.)

Nonetheless, here are the five players who stood out over the course of the two-day tournament in Middle Village.

Maria Alvarez – Miami Country Day (Miami, Fla.)

Alvarez was a deserving tournament MVP, going 8-for-11 from three in the finals to power the Spartans to a blowout victory.

Elizabeth Balogun – Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

The 6-1 junior was terrific in Friday’s semifinal, knocking down three crucial free throws in overtime to help propel the Hawks to victory.

Sarah Barcello – Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.)

The junior guard almost singlehandedly kept her team in the game on Friday against a very tough Miami Country Day squad with 21 points on 9-for-12 from the field.

Channise Lewis – Miami Country Day

Illnois-bound Lewis was superb in Friday’s semifinal (21 points, 6 assists), and sparked her team’s potent offense in Saturday’s final with 10 assists.

Kelsey Marshall – Miami Country Day

Ranked No. 81 in the ESPNW 100, Marshall showed off her mid-range jumper in a superb final (23 points) on Saturday.