Miami gets another key recruit in No. 3 tight end Brevin Jordan

A day after attending Michigan’s spring game, tight end Brevin Jordan has committed to Miami. He made the announcement Sunday on Twitter.

Jordan, from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) is ranked as the No. 3 tight end in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite.

His commitment continues a strong spring for coach Mark Richt and Miami, which is ranked as having the No. 1 recruiting class thus far. Jordan is the first of 16 commitment in the class who is not a Florida native or attending a high school in the state.

MIAMI FOOTBALL IS A CLASS ACT.

THE LEGACY CONTINUES, 110% Committed to play Football In Paradise 🌴☀️ For the University Of Miami. 📍#TEU pic.twitter.com/AH86ZoXcBD — Brevin L. Jordan ™ (@Brevinjordan) April 16, 2017

Jordan’s mother tweeted after her son’s commitment, “Just feels right!!!!! So proud of you baby boy!!!!!” And he responded:

Love you momma. This because of you!!! https://t.co/rmwmDjh5XO — Brevin L. Jordan ™ (@Brevinjordan) April 16, 2017

Jordan chose Miami over Michiga and UCLA. He visited Michigan with teammate Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the nation’s top uncommitted QB. The players posed for photos with coach Jim Harbaugh and were sitting in a prominent spot for the game.

Jordan has said that he wanted to go to a school with an ability to get tight ends to the NFL. Miami’s David Njoku could be a first-round pick this year.

Tight End U is alive and well!! U Family!! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) April 16, 2017

Jordan initially tweeted that he would be releasing his top schools, before seemingly shifted to make the decision.

Jordan had nine receiving TDs last season as Gorman won its third consecutive Super 25 titles.