Five-star RB Lorenzo Lingard commits to Miami as does his cousin, elite DB Avantae Williams

Miami football for a commitment Thursday from a five-star running back and another from his cousin, an elite freshman.

Lorenzo Lingard, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 running back in the Class of 2018, chose the Hurricanes from more than 30 reported offers. Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Clemson were among his options.

Last season for University (Orange City, Fla.), he ran for 1,418 yards and 22 touchdowns on 130 carries, despite sharing the load with two other backs. The state 4A champion in the 110-meter hurdles and one of the nation’s best, he intends to run track while at Miamia as well, he told The Orlando Sentinel.

I would like to think everyone around me that has made this possible and I'm to excited about making a commitment to The U🔋🌴🔥can't wait💯🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dZ0BkyMuFv — Lorenzo Lingard (@d1champ99) February 9, 2017

Deland (Fla.) athlete Avantae Williams picked the Hurricanes from among four offers and is considered among the top freshman prospects in the nation. He is unranked based on his age.

He had 77 tackles and forced two fumbles last season as a defensive back. He also could play offense.

“The best players played at Miami,” Williams told 247Sports Ryan Bartow. “I want to continue that legacy. Sean Taylor. Ed Reed. Ray Lewis. The Rock. It’s crazy the people that played there and are part of that legacy.