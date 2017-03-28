Miami football lands playmakers on offense and defense

Mark Pope, ranked as the No. 3 receiver in the Class of 2018 by Top247, committed to Miami on Monday night, giving the Hurricanes another play-making receiver in this class.

The Hurricanes also got a commitment from safety Gurvan Hall, the No. 11 safety in the class per Top247. Hall is from Palm Beach Lakes High (West Palm Beach, Fla.).

Pope, from Miami Southridge, announced his decision on Twitter, choosing Miami from 22 reported offers, including Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Auburn and Tennessee.

Miami coach Mark Richt responded on Twitter:

It's a great day to be a fast, agile, play making Hurricane! U Family!! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) March 27, 2017

Lorenzo Lingard Jr., a Miami commit who is ranked as the No. 2 running back in the class, also expressed his happiness with Pope’s addition.

This is the dream team I always wanted I can't wait to ball with the Greats 👌🏾💯🔥🔋. #1stclasscanes..we can only get stronger 💪🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/THOwsBpeSG — Lorenzo Lingard JR (@d1champ99) March 27, 2017

An Army All-American, Pope is a deep threat and has again displayed his playmaking ability this spring in 7on7 events.

According to 247Sports, Miami has the No. 1 recruiting class with 15 commits so far, and Pope joins four-star receivers Brian Hightower from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Daquris Wiggins, Pope’s teammate at Southridge. Pope’s addition boosted Miami to No. 1 in the Rivals rankings.

At 6-1 and 185 pounds, Hall is known for his speed and ability to deliver big hits from the safety position