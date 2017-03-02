Miami lands 4-star IMG WR Brian Hightower, could have nation's top class to date

📍305, Here I Come #Storm18 🙌🏽 "Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer." pic.twitter.com/534N4AXfAo — Brian Hightower (@longlivee14) March 2, 2017

The Miami Hurricanes are on a roll.

On Wednesday, coach Mark Richt landed a whopping 13th commitment in the Hurricanes’ Class of 2018, adding four-star IMG wide receiver and U.S. Army All American Brian Hightower. The 6-foot-2 star is the seventh member of Miami’s class to rank as at least a four-star prospect, and might be one of the most dynamic from his first day on campus. The pledge pushed Miami’s class to number one in 247 Sports team rankings, at least for the moment.

Hightower made his announcement on Twitter via the rather high art tweet you can see above.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Hightower’s commit is its geographic footprint. Yes, Miami is in the same state as IMG Academy, but it’s certainly not the closest college football power in the state of Florida. And Hightower isn’t even a Florida native; he’s an IMG transplant who originally hailed from California; he starred at Calabasas during his first two seasons.

It will probably be hard for Miami to hold on to the top spot as other power schools like Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan begin to hit their stride. Still, the way that Richt’s squad has started, and their broad appeal beyond South Florida natives, speaks to how strong a direction the former Georgia coach has the program pointed in.

Don’t look now, but the Hurricanes might just be back to the glory years before we saw it coming.