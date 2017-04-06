Miami lands commitment from 4-star OL Cleveland Reed

The Miami Hurricanes’ Class of 2018 keeps surging.

On Wednesday, Miami coach Mark Richt added four-star offensive lineman and Lakeland, Fla. native Cleveland Reed, one of the program’s primary targets.

Reed had previously narrowed his college options down to Miami, Florida and North Carolina. Of the three, Florida and Miami were always considered his most likely options. On Wednesday, the new Miami commit even admitted that he has always been a Florida fan and assumed he would end up competing for the Gators … until he visited Miami and got a better feel for the program.

“Since my ninth grade I always wanted to go to Florida,” Reed told 247 Sports. “But then I got down here and I saw how the staff is and I started to realize that I really like the school. It’s small and they seem to be invested in you.

“Mark Richt is a good head coach. To me – personally – I think he’s the best head coach. Sure you got guys like Nick Saban, but I think he’s up there with them.”

That’s high praise for Richt and his program. With a few more players like Reed aboard, Richt and the Hurricanes might truly feel they can accomplish the kind of things now associated with Saban in the near future as well.