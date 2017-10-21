Miami Northwestern, Tutu Atwell knock off No. 6 Miami Central in 305 stunner

Miami Northwestern used its punishing defense to knock off No. 6 Miami Central 21-7 Friday night.

The game was for the District 6A-16 title and there was definitely a big-game atmosphere, with former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco, former NFL running back Najeh Davenport and Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh among the notables on the sidelines.

RELATED: How the Super 25 fared Friday

Northwestern quarterback Tutu Atwell, a Louisville commit, did not disappoint. He threw two touchdown passes and had a touchdown run called back because of a holding penalty.

Atwell’s second touchdown pass, a 52-yard strike to Nigel Bethel, Jr., with 1:46 left in the third quarter, was the clincher as the Bulls’ defense wasn’t allowing much.

Central (7-2) scored its only touchdown with 2:06 to play on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Maurice Underwood to Terrell Perriman.

Northwestern (6-1) took a 14-0 lead in the first half.

Bulls defensive back Divaad Wilson, a Florida commit, set up the first touchdown of the game, picking off Miami Central quarterback Tijuane Morten’s pass. A few plays later, Davonne “Bo” Kendrick sprinted 55 yards for a touchdown to put the Northwestern up 7-0 with 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Bulls’ second touchdown came from a 9-yard pass from Atwell to Kiaryn Davis with two seconds to go in the first half.

It was the second time in as many seasons that Northwestern defeated Central. Last season, Northwestern defeated Central 45-44 in double-overtime to win the district and end the Rockets’ reign as four-time state champion.

Next Friday, Miami Central plays host to another District 6A-16 foe in Carol City (Miami). Northwestern next plays host to Jackson (Miami) on Nov. 3.