Miami Northwestern jumps into Super 25 Computer football rankings

Miami Northwestern has risen 21 spots to No. 18 of the latest Super 25 Computer football rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 Computer rankings | Expert rankings

Northwestern beat Miami Central 21-7 last week. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) remains the No. 1 team, again followed by IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

Ben Davis (Indianapolis) and Centennial (Corona, Calif.) each moved up a spot to Nos. 3 and 5 respectively, with St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) rising three spots to No. 4.

Three new teams have entered the top 10, led by No. 7 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio). Allen (Texas) is in at No. 9, and St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) rounds out the top 10.

Northwestern was the rankings’ biggest mover, rising 21 spots. St. Ignatius (Cleveland) moved up 17 spots to No. 20.