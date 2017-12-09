Miami Northwestern knocks off No. 18 Armwood for first state title in a decade

State Champions in Class 6A: the Miami Northwestern Bulls! pic.twitter.com/GIFccKkRUi — Will Turner (@TBTurner813) December 9, 2017

Miami Northwestern celebrating their first state championship win in a decade! #flhsfb pic.twitter.com/ypXrpXJzAc — Florida HS Football (@FlaHSFootball) December 9, 2017

A long overdue championship is back at Miami (Fla.) Northwestern. And it did it by knocking off a nationally-ranked team.

Friday night, Northwestern knocked off No. 18 Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) 21-16 in the Class 6A state championship game in Orlando.

For Northwestern, it marked the program’s first state title since 2007. This was also the Bulls’ first appearance in a state final since 2008.

“The Bulls are back,” Northwestern coach Max Edwards told the Miami Herald after the win. “It feels awesome. I can’t describe it. As you can see this is great for the whole community. I’m so happy for the kids and everyone in the community.”

For Armwood (14-1), the loss was its first of the season. Northwestern, meanwhile, finishes 12-2 and as state champs.

Per the Herald, this was Northwestern’s fifth FHSAA-sanctioned state title and sixth overall.

In the game, Northwestern held Armwood to just 150 yards.

After Armwood trimmed the Northwestern lead to 21-16 with 6:46 to play, Northwestern senior QB and four-year starter Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell led a 14-play, 51-yard drive that took up five crucial minutes.

Northwestern trailed 9-0 before the Louisville-bound Atwell helped lead the Bulls back. His 51-yard TD run gave the Bulls their first lead with about three minutes to play in the third quarter. On the next offensive drive, he found Kiaryn “Chop” Davis for a 46-yard TD that extended the lead to 21-9.

“I’ve been at Northwestern for four years and we’ve waited a long time for this,” Davis told the Herald. “As a freshman coach Max wasn’t even our coach, but once he got here he told us one day we’d be state champions and he led us to become state champs.”