Miami PG Malcolm Nicholas III shot dead in city's Overtown neighborhood

A high school point guard from Miami who was participating in a postgraduate year at Believe Sports Academy in Tennessee was shot dead while in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood during a trip back home to visit relatives.

As reported by the Miami Herald and Palm Beach Post, Malcolm Nicholas III was shot dead Sunday evening in Overtown. No further details are yet known about the incident, though there has been no evidence to suggest that it was either gang related or that Nicholas precipitated the attack.

Nicholas was a 19-year-old, 6-foot-5, 190 pound guard who had the potential to be a breakout star at the next level. After attracting scholarship offers from Chattanooga, Eastern Michigan and IUPUI while at Miami’s Mater Academy Charter, Nicholas reportedly had received high major attention during his postgraduate season.

Those who worked with Nicholas or knew he or his family were quick to offer their condolences and support following the tragic death.

“He’s a kid you want to be the face of your organization,” Believe Prep head coach and founder Tyson Waterman told the Herald. “Everything we do this year is going to be in his remembrance.”

His former coach at Mater Academy, Marcos “Shakey” Rodriguez, called Nicholas, “an absolute joy to coach.”

“As soon as I became the head coach at Mater his dad wanted him to play for me,” Rodriguez told the Herald. “It’s tough for me because I knew Malcolm when he was little, I can’t imagine [his life] ending like that.

“He was a leader and great human being. It’s a huge loss to our community and for everybody.”

Believe Prep held a memorial service for the Nicholas on Monday while no plans have been made official for any remembrance of his life in Florida as of yet.

Former Heat forward Udonis Haslem was among those in the broader Miami community who was close to Nicholas’ father, Malcolm Nicholas Jr. He knew the younger Nicholas and offered a heartbroken Instagram remembrance after hearing of his death.