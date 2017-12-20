ALL-USA defensive end Micah Parsons headed to Penn State

Micah Parsons, a top-five player in the class of 2018, announced Wednesday that he will sign with Penn State.

The Harrisburg, Pa., native and member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA second-team defense, Parsons decommitted from the Nittany Lions back in April.

But now he’s back in the fold.

The time has come I'm officially committed !!! #H2O I want want thank God for this amazing opportunity!🙏🏽🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/n17h2nu058 — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) December 20, 2017

It appears Parsons’ recruitment came down to the wire.

Just woke up to a text from each head coach and atleast 3 assistant from 4/6 schools #commitmentday — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) December 20, 2017

Parsons took official visits to Nebraska and Oklahoma in October, and one to Penn State earlier this month, and Georgia last weekend. His visit to Ohio State in September has come under scrutiny, as there have been reports that the Buckeyes had to stop recruiting him due to a minor violation.

It’s unclear if that had any effect on Parsons’ final decision, however. Many recruiting analysts expected Parsons to stay home with the Nittany Lions, and he did just that.