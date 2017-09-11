Five-star DE recruit Micah Parsons criticizes Urban Meyer's QB call

Micah Parsons is one of the top remaining overall prospects in the Class of 2018. The Harrisburg (Pa.) star is a potential program-changing recruit, and as such remains one of the most sought after players on any number of teams’ recruiting boards.

It’s largely believed that Ohio State and Penn State have the inside track on Parsons, which is why his official visit to Ohio State during Saturday’s nationally-televised prime time face-off against Oklahoma was such a big deal.

That, in turn, makes this Saturday night Tweet from Parsons very, very illuminating:

That’s Parsons responding to a Tweet reiterating Urban Meyer’s refusal to give up on J.T. Barrett by saying he would make a change to Dwayne Haskins. Naturally, that could be interpreted a dozen different ways. It could be a shot at Meyer and his conservative coaching style, essentially casting doubt on whether he would see the field as a freshman. It could be a statement of support for Haskins, widely viewed as Ohio State’s most likely future starting quarterback.

Perhaps it’s a bit of both. The deeper question is whether Parsons’ support of Haskins should be viewed as a positive intangible for Ohio State’s chances — because he would want to play with a quarterback like Haskins — or a negative because of his concerns about Meyer’s coaching style.

And then there’s the possibility that Meyer would be so turned off by a recruit questioning his coaching decisions that he might proactively back away from his recruitment himself.

For his part, Parsons did offer up something of an apology Sunday:

My fault about J.T. I was just in my feelings last night about the game #GoBucks — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) September 10, 2017

There’s still weeks and months left for this entire saga to play out, of course. For now, Saturday just provided the latest fascinating chapter in one of the most high-profile recruiting races still playing out across the country.