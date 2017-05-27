Micah Parsons, No. 3 overall football recruit, announces top 7 on birthday

Micah Parsons, ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite, has announced his nine finalists on Twitter.

He used the occasion of his birthday to release the list.

A former Penn State commit, the five-star defensive end from Harrisburg, Pa., has the Nittany Lions among his finalists along with Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Nebraska, Michigan, Miami and Georgia.

Parsons, listed at 6-3 and 235, decommitted on April 23 after visiting State College for the annual Blue-White Game. At the time, he said he had “committed too soon.”

A week later, he was named the defensive line MVP at The Opening Regional event in New Jersey and earned an invite to The Opening Final in Oregon.