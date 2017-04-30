Micah Parsons, No. 3 overall player, leads five invitees to Opening Final

Five players from four state were invited to The Opening Finals after Sunday’s regional event at the New York Jets’ practice facility in New Jersey.

The Opening Finals are in July at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Ore.

Micah Parsons, the No. 3 player overall in the Class of 2018. A defensive tackle from Harrisburg (Pa.), he recently decommitted from Penn State.

Justin Shorter, a Penn State commit wide receiver from South Brunswick, N.J. He is ranked as the No. 3 player in New Jersey and the No. 16 receiver overall by the 247Sports Composite.

Jeremy Ruckert, a tight end from Lindenhurst, N.Y., who is ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the nation and the No. 1 player overall in New York.

Jayson Ademilola, a Notre Dame commit defensive tackle from St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.). He is ranked as the No. 6 player in New Jersey and No. 21 defensive tackle in the nation.

PJ Mustipher, a defensive tackle from MdDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.). He is ranked as the No. 9 defensive tackle and No. 5 player in Maryland.