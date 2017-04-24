Micah Parsons, No. 3 player in Class of 2018, decommits from Penn State

Micah Parsons, ranked as the No. 3 player in the Class of 2018, has decommitted from Penn State, he announced Sunday night on Twitter.

📍 hardest decision I had to make but pic.twitter.com/s0J47fi1iC — #blessed⭐️MVP™ (@Micah_parsons23) April 24, 2017

Parsons, a weakside defensive end from Harrisburg (Pa.), decommitted a day after he was scheduled to be in State College for the Blue-White Game.

Parsons committed to Penn State in February 2016 but had been viewed as wavering when he said in December that he would consider six other schools — Southern Cal, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Georgia and Oregon.

In January, he said he would be announcing his final decision on Jan. 1, 2018 at the Under Armour All America Game, although he said that he remained committed to Penn State.