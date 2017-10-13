Mich. school district investigating alleged hazing involving football players

Individuals have been disciplined after an alleged hazing incident that Dearborn Public School officials say took place at Fordson High School earlier this week.

ABC7 in Detroit reports that the alleged hazing involves two football players.

Fordson principal Hayem Alcodray described the hazing as “rogue” and “isolated,” and said that the “consequences for taking part in such activities can be severe and have legal implications as well,” in a public letter on Thursday.

Alcodray said they have identified the individuals involved and that “appropriate disciplinary measures have been taken.”

“This type of behavior is unacceptable, in violation of policy, and will not be allowed at Fordson High School,” Alcodray said in the letter.

Dearborn Public School Superintendent Glenn Maleyko also issued a statement on Thursday confirming that the situation was not an incident of rape. He said that the district has been in contact with the Dearborn Police to determine if further legal action will be taken.

Maleyko wrote that the incident involves minors and that confidentiality and student privacy law prohibits his ability to provide details.

“These were students involved in behaviors that we will not tolerate in this district,” Maleyko said in the statement.

USA TODAY High School Sports contributed to this report