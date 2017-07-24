Cleveland prep QB dies after being wounded in drive-by shooting, family says

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland high school quarterback who helped lead his team to a city football championship last season has died after being wounded in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

WJW-TV reports the mother of 17-year-old Michael Chappman has confirmed her son died Sunday at the Cleveland hospital where had had been confined since the July 6 shooting at a small Cleveland park.

The teen went to the park with a friend after leaving work that afternoon when he was shot twice from behind. The bullet went through his throwing arm and torso. No suspects have been arrested.

“I never thought I’d be shot,” he told WJW-TV earlier this month. “I don’t do anything, but be at home, on my phone or at football practice or at work.”

Chappman would have been a senior this year at John Hay High School. He earned an honorable mention for the Division III Northeast Lakes District team last season.

A vigil was held at the school Sunday evening.