Four-star 2018 LB Michael Harris commits to Auburn over Alabama, Ohio State

AUBURN, Ala. — Hiring Larry Porter last offseason has paid off quickly for Auburn.

The Tigers on Monday received a high-profile verbal commitment to the 2018 class thanks mostly to the efforts of its new recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach.

Michael Harris, a four-star linebacker from Tucker (Georgia) High School, gave his verbal pledge to Auburn in a Twitter message after receiving scholarship offers and taking unofficial visits to both Georgia and Ohio State. Harris was also being heavily recruited by Alabama before arriving at Auburn’s unofficial prospects camp and barbecue this past weekend.

RELATED: Texas lands 4-star WR in major addition for Tom Herman

“The recruiting process has been a long one but I feel like now is the time to announce my college choice,” Harris wrote on his Twitter page, @Illionairemike. “With so many great schools offering me a scholarship, it was not a simple process. Therefore, I’d like to thank each and every school for recruiting me.”

According to 247Sports.com, Porter was seen as the primary recruiter for Harris. The former assistant at LSU, Texas and North Carolina has now brought in two four-star commitments to the 2018 class since joining the Auburn staff in February.

Harris is a 213-pound prospect who is the 10th verbal pledge of Auburn’s 2018 recruiting class and the second linebacker to commit to the Tigers in the last three days. Three-star linebacker Josh Marsh committed to Auburn over Louisville, Memphis, Wake Forest, South Alabama, Troy and Army after leading the state of Alabama with 206 tackles last season as a junior at Decatur High School.

For more, visit the Montgomery Advertiser