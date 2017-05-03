Michael Jordan returns to his N.C. high school alma mater to film commercial

The Jumpman needs no introduction.

In case you were under the impression that Michael Jordan was not simply gifted by the basketball gods as a finished product to the NBA, Tuesday served as a reminder that, yes, MJ went to high school like the rest of us.

On Tuesday, the Basketball Hall of Famer, Chicago Bulls legend and consensus best player ever to lace up sneakers visited his high school alma mater, E. A. Laney (Wilmington, N.C.).

The picture shows Jordan (second from left, of course) with, from left, Laney assistant principal Aaron Livengood, principal Sharon Dousharm and athletic director Fred Lynch.

According to WNCN, the six-time NBA Finals MVP was at the school to film part of a Gatorade commercial.

Laney’s gym, fittingly, is named after Jordan, a 1981 graduate of the school. He then went on to the University of North Carolina and, well, you know much of the rest.

The word of the GOAT’s presence spread quickly around the Laney campus.

It's a great start to practice when Michael Jordan walks by and waves! #GOAT #bucforlife 💛🏀☠️💯💙 — Laney Girl's LAX (@laneyglax) May 2, 2017

The perks of being at Laney HS = getting a visit from MJ #GOAT #Jumpman pic.twitter.com/8n3AGKwZTF — Laney HS (@LaneyHSNews) May 2, 2017

The “Be Like Mike” ad campaign is upwards of 25 years old, but at Laney, they’ll always like when Mike drops in.