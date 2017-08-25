Michael Jordan's N.C. alma mater unveils MJ-themed gym, complete with sneaker collection

The Jumpman continues to live on at the high school alma mater of the greatest basketball player to ever lace up sneakers.

As E.A. Laney (Wilmington, N.C.) High School will forever be synonymous with its most famous alumnus, Michael Jordan, the school now has a gymnasium that bears Jordan’s proverbial footprint.

RELATED: Michael Jordan returns to his N.C. high school alma mater to film commercial

On Wednesday, the school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new gymnasium.

And while Jordan never played in the new gym before graduating in 1981, he has outfitted it with some special Jordan Brand features, as WECT-TV points out.

You can see the floor with the iconic “Jumpman” logo below, courtesy of the Wilmington Star News.

While Jordan’s signature Jumpman logo adorns center court in the 20,460-square-foot gym that seats 1,600 people, the front lobby entrance could be the kicker.

Featured there is the addition that will capture the eye of sneaker lovers and casual shoe wearers alike.

Air Jordan history on display at new Laney gym. https://t.co/dyDXYkoOBD pic.twitter.com/mMDPfPW6SS — WECT News (@wectnews) August 23, 2017

It is a display case with 30 pairs of Air Jordan sneakers, all-white versions of every pair of Air Jordans ever made. They were a gift from Jordan and Jordan Brand. Between the shoes is an authentic Laney jersey that Jordan wore in his days playing for the Buccaneers.

“We hope they understand the legacy that Mike has provided us and all the great things that it represents,” Laney Athletic Director Fred Lynch told WECT. “When they come, they will do Twitter, do selfies, but just respect the things we have here.”

As WWAY reports, the total cost of the gymnasium construction is $7,697,464.18. Additionally, there is a new media center that cost $2,717,857, with the funding for both coming from a 2014 referendum.

You can see video of the ceremony at the new Laney gym below, courtesy of WECT.

Jordan’s imprint lives on throughout the sports world, but perhaps nowhere as much as the place he got his start.