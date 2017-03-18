Michael Porter Jr. deletes 'Washington commit' from Twitter bio

The reading of the tea leaves around Michael Porter Jr.’s future continues.

Porter, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2017, has removed “Washington commit” from his Twitter bio. That line has been there since he committed to the Huskies in the fall.

Now his bio mentions Nathan Hale High School, Mokan Elite (his AAU program) and that he is 1X gold medalist (noting his contributions for Team USA).

This comes on the heels of Lorenzo Romar’s firing as head coach. Among the members of Romar’s coaching staff was Michael Porter Sr. Reports have circulated that Porter Sr. will be hired as an assistant coach for new Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin. Martin is expected to have an introductory news conference Monday at Missouri.

The dots started to be connected from there.

If Porter wants to follow his father to Missouri, he will need to be released from his letter of intent. Washington officials have told The Seattle Times and other outlets that they will release recruits at their request.

Porter, ranked by many as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2017, has not commented beyond a tweet that said, “Loved this coaching staff and couldn’t wait to start something special next year…this hurts.”

Porter’s younger brother, Jontay, tweeted Friday that he was re-opening his recruiting after committing to Washington. Porter is expected to reclassify to the Class of 2017.

Two of the Porters’ sisters play at Missouri, and the family lived in Columbia from 2010 to last year, when Porter Sr. was hired at Washington.

While the Twitter bio change doesn’t mean Porter Jr. is going to Missouri. It does seem to indicate he doesn’t consider himself bound to Washington after the school fired Romar, his godfather.