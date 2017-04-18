Michael Porter Jr. finishes atop ESPN 100 final rankings, Collin Sexton and others move up

Nathan Hale (Seattle) forward Michael Porter Jr. can add another accolade to his long list of accomplishments this season: Finishing atop the ESPN 100.

Months back, Porter, a Missouri signee, surpassed Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) center DeAndre Ayton as the No. 1 player in the 2017 class, he remained in that position when ESPN released its recruiting rankings Tuesday.

“It would mean a lot to me to be able to finish No. 1 in the class,” Porter told USA Today at the McDonald’s All American Game in late March. “I don’t put a whole lot in rankings, but it would mean a lot to finish as No. 1.”

The top five remained the same with Porter and Ayton, an Arizona signee, being followed by Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) center Mohamed Bamba, Pace Academy (Atlanta) forward Wendell Carter Jr., a Duke signee, and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) point guard Trevon Duval.

Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) point guard Collin Sexton, an Alabama signee, jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 and La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) forward Jaren Jackson, a Michigan State signee, made his debut in the top 10, checking in at No. 8.

