Michael Porter Jr. goes 42 and 14, but both he and brother Coban get ejected in win

Brandon Roy on Porter: "Things I learned as a rookie and second-year player in the NBA, he’s already doing it now.” https://t.co/spMaCx08lh pic.twitter.com/bEr7fv2UoN — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAMonline_HS) January 11, 2017

Michael Porter Jr. is not an antagonistic basketball player. He traditionally competes on the floor as a gentleman, and has been seen helping up fallen opponents on the Nike EYBL circuit. It’s certainly not his style to get into ill-tempered fights on the court.

That’s what makes his ejection for two technicals in the first three quarters of a Tuesday night victory all the more surprising. USA TODAY Super 25 No. 8 Nathan Hale (Seattle) cruised past league rival Franklin 91-55, but as noted by MaxPreps, the game got pretty chippy in the second half as it slipped into a blowout.

By the time he was tossed in the late stages of the third quarter, Porter Jr. had already scored 42 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. The play that earned Porter Jr. the second technical was a fairly innocuous if impetuous one: He slapped the ball away after a dunk. You can see the play at the 9:40 mark of the video below. The first tech came when he pushed a Franklin player after absorbing a hard physical foul as he attempted a put back.

Losing big brother apparently also didn’t sit to well with little brother Coban Porter, a Hale freshman who was ejected after leaving the bench during a minor scuffle in the game.

Clearly this will be another learning experience for Porter Jr. who at this point is plenty used to being a target for antagonism by opponents, but may now be getting a more full dose of what his life will be like as the prime focus of Hale’s team for the remainder of the 2016-17 season and the Washington Huskies thereafter.