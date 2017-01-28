Michael Porter Jr. has 34 as No. 1 Nathan Hale wins Battle of Seattle against Garfield

Nathan Hale, the No. 1 team in the Super 25, won the Battle of Seattle on Friday night with a 69-65 nationally televised victory against Garfield in Hale coach Brandon Roy’s return to his alma mater.

Michael Porter Jr. had 34 points, including five three throws in the final 37 seconds, to help Hale seal the victory and remain undefeated (17-0).

Hale beat Garfield 87-64 at the Les Schwab Invitational in Portland in December, but this game was different. Fans lined up for hours beforehand to get into the Garfield gym where Roy’s No. 4 hangs in the rafters. Washington coach Lorenzo Romar was there to see several of his future players, including Porter, but Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was there as was rapper Macklemore.

“Games like these are the games you live for in an environment like this, in-town rivals,” Porter said. “This was a game we had to battle and and it didn’t come easy for us. I’m proud of our team.”

Jaylen Nowell, another Washington signee, scored six consecutive points for Garfield to cut the lead to 64-60 with 1:20 remaining. Garfield got a steal and then called a timeout.

Garfield thought it had another basket to cut the margin to two, but officials called a held ball on a block attempt as Porter extended his long arms. The arrow pointed to Hale, setting up Porter’s opportunity to close it out with free throws.

A Garfield three cut the margin to four, but Porter then finished with two free throws.

Nowell finished with 20 points for Garfield (15-3).

Hale has three regular season games remaining before the postseason begins.

“We have to keep working every day in practice and not get complacent,” Porter said. “We have big dreams and big goals and now it’s time to go get them.”