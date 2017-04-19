Relationship between Michael Porter Jr. and Madison Pettis getting more attention

😊❤️ A post shared by Michael Porter Jr. (@m1chael_porter) on Feb 27, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

Michael Porter Jr. isn’t just gaining headlines for his play on the court anymore. In the aftermath of his recent defection from the University of Washington to sign with Missouri, Porter Ir. is also receiving major attention for his love interest.

Porter Jr. made his relationship with Madison Pettis public in late February, a day after Pettis first posted a photo of the pair. A month later Pettis offered up another shot of the two in a Love and Basketball-style pose, with the simple Instagram caption of “The Boy”.

Porter was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Player of the Year in late March and was asked about their relationship.

“Me and her had talked a little bit,” he said. “We started following each other on Instagram. One day, I saw she commented happy birthday on one of my pictures. She’s been a kind of a crush of mine for a minute and I had to slide her some DMs. I just said ‘What’s Up’ and somehow she saw it and replied and the rest is history.”

The boy ❤ A post shared by Madison Pettis (@madisonpettis) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Pettis is best known for her role with the Disney Channel’s “Cory in the House” or, perhaps, her time as The Rock’s daughter in “The Game Plan.”

It’s not immediately clear where Porter Jr., an 18-year-old who lived in Missouri until his senior season in Seattle, met Pettis, who lives in Los Angeles. Or how they’ll see each other while Porter Jr. spends another year in Columbia, Mo., before (one assumes) heading to the NBA.

Then again, this is the millenial era, and kids find the most unique ways to connect and remain a part of each other’s lives. Who’s to say Porter Jr. and Pettis can’t do the same, no matter how busy they each are.