Michael Porter Jr. now repping Pacific Northwest at McDonalds All American Game

That Michael Porter Jr. is a McDonald’s All American is no surprise. He’s been ranked among the top players in the Class of 2017 for years, and many consider him No. 1.

After moving from Missouri to Washington state in the summer, he has an added distinction.

Porter, a 6-9 forward, is the first boys player from the state of Washington to be named a McDonald’s All American since 2010 when Josh Smith from Kentwood (Covington) was selected.

Porter and Nathan Hale (Seattle) are ranked No. 1 in the Super 25 and he was joined by his teammates and family Friday to receive his honorary jersey during the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

The McDonald’s game is March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

“Sometimes the Northwest gets a little bit ignored,” Porter said. “My team has done a very good job of putting it back on the map. I’m proud of my team. This isn’t an individual award. I need to thank the coaches who helped me achieve this, my teammates who helped my achieved this, my parents and teachers. I’m proud of everybody and get to share this with them.”

Hale won three games last season before the arrival of the Porters – Michael and brothers Jontay and Coban – and new coach Brandon Roy, the former NBA player. Porter is averaging 36 points and 16 rebounds.

“From the start, they were ready to go with me,” Porter said. “Last year, they won three games and this year we’ve already won 14. That’s been a big difference for them, but I’m proud of them for how they’ve adjusted and become winners. I’m trying to be a good leader and they’ve rose with me. I’m proud of them.”

The Porters moved when their father, Michael Sr., was named an assistant coach for Lorenzo Romar at the University of Washington. Michael Jr. and Jontay both plan to attend Washington. Michael Sr. was an assistant coach for the women’s team at the University of Missouri.

Michael and Jontay Porter led Father Tolton (Columbia, Mo.) to a state title last season.

Porter said he has noticed some things are different in Washington compared to Missouri.

“The differences are there’s a shot clock out there and some minor things in the way the referees call the game, but me and my brothers are getting used to it,” he said. “We’re having a great time. We haven’t lost a game so I don’t think we have anything to complain about.”

Being a McDonald’s All American is something Porter has been looking forward to for years

“It’s an incredible feeling and one of my goals ever since I can ever remember,” he said. “I’m blessed.

“The game is going to amazing, just being on the same court as the 23 other. I’ve also seen about a lot about the community service work and I’m looking forward to that. And I get to spend time with some of my best friends. It’s all going to be an amazing experience.”