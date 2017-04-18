Michael Porter Jr.'s brother Jontay could reclassify to 2017

Missouri landed top Class of 2017 recruit Michael Porter Jr. in what may be the program’s biggest pledge since, well, almost ever. After he made his move, Porter Jr. followed suit, dropping a previous commitment to Washington to join the Tigers.

Now his younger brother could be there, too, all starting in fall of 2017.

As reported by St, Louis Fox journalist Gregg Palermo, Jontay Porter is considering reclassifying from his current junior status to join alongside his brother in the Class of 2017. The younger Porter would have to make the decision quickly to join Missouri’s class, but he’s clearly moving in that direction, as his impending visit to the campus would indicate.

Official visit to Mizzou next Monday!🐯 — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) April 17, 2017

While Jontay Porter isn’t quite a highly acclaimed as his brother, he’s not far off. A 6-foot-10, 240-pound center, Jontay Porter is the less versatile and explosive version of Michael Porter Jr. Still, the younger Porter is a versatile and vital recruit for Missouri if he comes, a sort of Charles O’Bannon to Porter Jr.’s Ed O’Bannon star turn.

Of course, Porter has to pick Missouri first, and while that may seem like a fait accompli, until he puts pen to paper Missouri is still limited to one Porter for the forthcoming season.