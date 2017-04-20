Michael Porter Jr.'s mother averaged 58.7 points-per-game during senior season

Michael Porter Jr. is a great prep basketball player befitting the All-USA Player of the Year award he recently captured. His mother? She was an even more transcendent talent on the hardwood.

As reported by the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Lisa Porter, then known as Lisa Becker, averaged 58.7 points-per-game as a high school senior at Jefferson High in Cedar Rapids.

Yes, that’s an accurate stat. She averaged nearly 60 points per game. By comparison, Porter Jr. averaged 36.2 points-per-game during his state championship run for Nathan Hale in Seattle.

Lisa Porter, who went on to star at Iowa, has since focused on motherhood with her eight children. Michael Jr. is the eldest boy, but he has two sisters already on the roster at Missouri, where he’ll play in 2017. As he would have been in Washington, Porter Jr, will be coached in part by his father, Michael Porter Sr., and could yet be joined by his brother, Jontay Porter.

It all makes for an enormous family affair for the Porters, which is just the way Lisa Porter likes it, particularly when her children can help keep a check on each other. Particularly since they’ll never catch her own legendary skills on the court.

“Fifty-eight points a game my senior year, my kids can’t get that,” Lisa Porter told the Gazette.