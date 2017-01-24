Michael Porter Jr. takes over top spot in ESPN's new player rankings

There’s a new No. 1 in ESPN’s basketball recruiting rankings.

Michael Porter Jr., who stars at No. 1 Nathan Hale (Seattle) and is headed to play at Washington next year, has taken over the top spot from Arizona-bound center DeAndre Ayton, who’s now No. 2.

Porter has been dominant against solid competition, leading Nathan Hale to victories over the likes of Oak Hill and Sierra Canyon—both nationally ranked teams with top players.

Following Ayton is Duke signee Wendell Carter Jr., then two uncommitted players in Trevon Duval and Mohamed Bamba.