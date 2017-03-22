Michael Porter Jr. wants Washington release, has four schools in mind

Michael Porter Jr. wants out of his scholarship at Washington.

“I don’t know if we’ve asked yet because my dad is handling everything, but I’m definitely requesting a release,” Porter said Tuesday after being named the Gatorade National Basketball Player of the Year. “It’s coming.”

A week ago, Washington fired head men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar following a disappointing 9-22 season with the Huskies.

Loved this coaching staff and couldn't wait to start something special next year…this hurts. 😔 — Michael Porter Jr. (@TheMPJ1) March 15, 2017

“I was so shocked,” Porter said. “I thought they’d at least give him next year with the special class we had coming in. They obviously saw it another way. That hurt me.”

Makes sense since Romar wasn’t just Porter’s future coach, he’s also his godfather.

Also, Porter’s father, Mike Sr., was hired as an assistant coach for the Huskies last year.

Until the release is granted, Porter isn’t permitted to have contact with potential colleges.

That said, Porter, who is ranked No. 1 overall in the ESPN 100, told USA TODAY Sports of the four schools he’ll be considering: Washington, Missouri, Virginia and Oklahoma.

On Washington: “I love Seattle and from what I hear Mike Hopkins is that dude so I’m gonna talk to him and see what he’s saying.”

On Missouri: “That’s home for me and they reached out to my dad with a job offer so if he accepts that, not saying I’ll definitely go there, but it’d be big.”

On Oklahoma: “They’ve got Trae (Young) and before any commitments happened we talked about being college teammates. Now that opportunity is back and I know we’d do our thing and do something special.”

On Virginia: “I know they’re not super offensive-minded but my best friend Kyle Guy goes there and back when they were recruiting me they always talked about needing a scorer. If I go there I can step into that role.”

Porter said that list could expand after he’s granted his release, which he expects to happen “soon.”

And, yes, Porter is aware of the popular opinion that he’ll end up in Missouri since he’s from there and his dad served as an assistant for the Missouri women before he left to become an assistant under Romar. He was adamant that what his father does won’t be the determining factor in his decision.

“My dad has to do what makes him happy and it’s the same for me,” Porter said.

“He knows that. That said, it would be cool to play under my dad because I love him and I trust him and I know he’s got my best interest in mind. I’m taking my time with this process though. I’m gonna look at everything very thorough and make the best decision.”

