Michael Porter Jr. scores 39 to lead No. 1 Nathan Hale to first league title since 1994

Nathan Hale (Seattle) is the Metro League champion for the first time since 1994 after a 91-58 victory against Garfield on Friday night.

It is the third time this season that the Raiders, ranked No. 1 in the Super 25, have beaten Garfield, the alma mater of Hale coach and former NBA star Brandon Roy.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 39 points and the Raiders limited Garfield to just 16 points in the first half.

Proud of the gang! We made history tonight…Metro league champs!! 🙏🏼💯 #RaiderNation — Michael Porter Jr. (@TheMPJ1) February 11, 2017

Emotions spilled over with less than four minutes left and the benches cleared. Less than 30 seconds later, Roy put his starters back in after the second team allowed a 7-0 run that cut the margin to 86-53. That upset the Garfield coaching staff with some assistants yelling to the Hale bench.

“I was upset with my team,” Roy told the Seattle Times. “We gave up too many points with our second team. I wanted to send a message to my team. We need everybody to be sharp. I wasn’t even thinking of the other team. I tried to get them back out, because I don’t want to seem like I’m trying to run up the score.”

Garfield coach Ed Haskins had some stern comments for the officiating and expressed his displeasure during the game after receiving a technical foul.

“I just feel like we need a straight shake, man,” said Haskins. “I’m trying to watch my words. I know nobody is perfect. I don’t ever coach a perfect game. Kids don’t play a perfect game. I know officials don’t officiate a perfect game. I just want a straight shake. I’m not blaming the officials tonight. You don’t lose by 30-something points because of officials.”