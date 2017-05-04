Calif. football coach arrested after 10-hour standoff accused of sex with student

A California football coach is facing multiple charges after barricading himself inside a school and engaging police in a 10-hour standoff before being arrested.

Michael Snitzler, 26, was arrested last month and has been charged with multiple crimes, including felony gun possession and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, according to a release from the Orange County District Attorney.

Snitzler was initially arrested April 23 after locking himself in El Modena (Orange, Calif.), where he was an assistant football coach at the time. He was threatening to commit suicide during a hours-long standoff with police.

After nearly 10 hours of negotiation with a suicidal man, the incident @ElModenaHS has been resolved. Streets have reopened. pic.twitter.com/sPnXQfiVSD — Orange PD (@OrangePolice) April 24, 2017

Snitzler was charged at the time with various charges related to possessing a gun in a school zone. On Wednesday, investigators brought additional charges of unlawful sexual intercourse and child annoyance, both misdemeanors.

According to the DA’s release, Snitzler began exchanging messages with a 17-year-old student in February, and their relationship became sexual the following month.

He is currently being held on $30,000 bond.