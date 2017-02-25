Michaela Onyenwere calls receiving McDonald's jersey 'a blessing and an honor'

Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) star Michaela Onyenwere wasn’t necessarily a player waiting for accolades. In fact, she wasn’t totally sure she’d be recognized as a McDonald’s All American.

“I was nervous to find out if i did (make it),” she said. “My little brother actually told me. I was really excited to finally be recognized. I think the whole experience will be really fun.”

Onyenwere was honored Friday at her school as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes tour presented by American Family Insurance came to her school.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to be in this position,” Onyenwere said. “I see the people on the backdrop, and it’s just an honor to be recognized with people like Skylar Diggins and Kevin Durant. To be in this game in just amazing.”

Onyenwere, a top-10 player in class of 2017 according to ESPN, will play her college ball at UCLA.

“I’ll have to take a backseat to a lot of people,” she said. “I’m hoping to learn new things about my game and how hard I can push myself. I’m not going into it with solid expectations; I’m just hoping I can produce and I’m excited to be on the team.”