Michigan commit Myles Sims receives Under Armour All-America jersey

Westlake (Atlanta) Myles Sims received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Sims, a Michigan commit, is the No.10 safety in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.