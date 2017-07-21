Michigan football field vandalized one month before kickoff of first game

We’re closing in on one month until the start of the high school football season in most states and one school in Michigan suddenly finds itself scrambling to shore up its field following an incident of vandalism.

As reported by MLive.com, the North Adams-Jerome football field was carved up by tire tracks from doughnuts made across the entire field. The tiny school district has had to rally a rapid response to provide the materials needed to possibly repair the field in time for the team’s first home game on September 1, against St. Philip Catholic Central.

Football field vandalized at North Adams-Jerome High School https://t.co/7rTs3e2zu4 — Jackson Cit Pat (@JacksonCitPat) July 20, 2017

“We looked at it and we said, ‘Well, let’s get some grass seed and we’ll wet it down and put dirt on it,'” North Adams-Jerome Athletic Director Seth Weber told MLive. “We had someone donate dirt, so we’re just going to do that.”

There have been no arrests in the case as of yet, though Weber said that investigators were working with a lead. The issue has sparked enough attention and concern that community members came together to raise $250 for any information that helps lead to an arrest in the case.

The good news for North Adams-Jerome comes in relief from the schedule, which provides them with that opening week game on the road, giving the grass an extra week to take hold.

Now everyone in the community has to make sure that another “heavy pick up truck,” doesn’t find its way back on to the field.