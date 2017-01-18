Jim Harbaugh goes go-kart racing with recruit, brings daughter on trip

If it’s January, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh must be doing something new in recruiting.

He took the first few days of this month’s contact period off, staying with his new son, John, who was born last week. But on Monday, he was in Leesburg, Ga., to see the highest-ranked player left on Michigan’s board: five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, the nation’s No. 2 tackle and 31 prospect overall in the 247Sports Composite.

Shown by Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb, Harbaugh brought the full-court press with defensive coordinator Don Brown, linebackers coach Chris Partridge and … his daughter Addison.

The group spent the day go-karting and bowling. Addison appeared to be near the same age as Solomon’s young sister.

It’s the latest unusual recruiting tactic for Harbaugh, who used sleepovers with a few prospects (Quinn Nordin and Connor Murphy) last year. He also climbed a tree to retrieve a lost ball for cornerback David Long’s young siblings.

Solomon is the biggest target remaining for the Wolverines, but it is a late re-entry for U-M. He was wowed by the Wolverines in June, when they held a satellite camp at his high school. He verbally committed on an unofficial visit in July but decommitted the following month, after a mail snafu in which U-M’s recruiting department sent him a flyer thanking him for attending an event he missed. He also cited that his mother would be more involved going forward in his recruitment.

Solomon made an official visit to U-M in the fall. And his mother told Webb that she loved Monday’s visit.

Michigan is battling Alabama and Georgia, with the Crimson Tide being perceived as the leader. He took an official visit to USC last weekend.