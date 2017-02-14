Michigan football hires longtime coach, father of QB recruit

Jim Harbaugh is making waves again.

The Michigan football coach apparently is hiring a California high school coach — whose son happens to be an elite quarterback prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

Michael Johnson, the coach at The King’s Academy in Sunnyvale, Calif., is resigning to work for Michigan, according to a tweet from the school.

Head football coach Michael Johnson has resigned and is taking a position on staff at the University of Michigan. Good luck coach!! #GoBlue — TKA Athletics (@TKA_Athletics) February 13, 2017

His son Michael Johnson Jr. is a four-star dual-threat quarterback — the nation’s No. 1-ranked player at his position, according to 247Sports. The younger Johnson is listed at 6-feet-3 and 175 pounds and runs a 4.68 40-yard dash.