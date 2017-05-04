Michigan football plans satellite camp in Ohio

Michigan is getting closer to using all 10 of its allowable satellite camp dates.

Michigan will be at John Carroll University in Cleveland suburb, University Heights, on June 2, according to a tweet by John Carroll coach Rick Finotti.

Finotti, a former Michigan football staffer, tweeted that the camp will run from 7-10 p.m. that night.

Michigan is referred to as “guest coaches” for the prospect camp. Finotti left Michigan earlier this year to take the John Carroll job after two years on Harbaugh’s staff, the first as director of operations and second in an analyst position.

Excited to announce guest coaches from @UMichFootball for "Light Up the Land" Prospect Camp on June 2nd! #streakup https://t.co/OzXMiANytU pic.twitter.com/XwTyv2y7YI — Rick Finotti (@RickFinotti) May 4, 2017

Michigan hasn’t made many inroads in Ohio during its first two years of satellite camps, but this year, with the NCAA regulations limiting teams to only 10 opportunities, the team appears targeted in the talent-rich state.

A new NCAA rule stipulates a satellite camp must take place on a college campus, must be held in June or July and a program can only participate in 10.