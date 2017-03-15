Menu
Basketball

Michigan girls basketball semifinals schedule

Warren Cousino holds up the trophy after defeating Detroit Martin Luther King 67-65, during the MHSAA girls basketball Class A finals at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, March 19, 2016.

The best girls basketball teams in Michigan are at the Breslin Center in East Lansing this weekend.

Check out the schedule below, and click on the link for a live radio broadcast of each game.

Thursday

Class C: Detroit Edison vs. Flint Hamady, 1 p.m.

Class C: Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Maple City Glen Lake, 2:50 p.m.

Class D: Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary vs. Engadine, 6 p.m.

Class D: Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart vs. Pittsford, 7:50 p.m.

Friday

Class A: Warren Cousino vs. Flushing, 1 p.m.

Class A: Southfield A&T vs. East Kentwood, 2:50 p.m.

Class B: Birmingham Detroit Country Day vs. Marshall, 6 p.m.

Class B: Ypsilanti Arbor Prep vs. Freeland, 7:50 p.m.

Saturday

Class D: TBD, 10 a.m.

Class A: TBD, Noon

Class C: TBD, 4 p.m.

Class B: TBD, 6 p.m.

