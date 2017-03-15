Michigan girls basketball semifinals schedule

The best girls basketball teams in Michigan are at the Breslin Center in East Lansing this weekend.

Check out the schedule below, and click on the link for a live radio broadcast of each game.

Thursday

Class C: Detroit Edison vs. Flint Hamady, 1 p.m.

Class C: Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Maple City Glen Lake, 2:50 p.m.

Class D: Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary vs. Engadine, 6 p.m.

Class D: Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart vs. Pittsford, 7:50 p.m.

Friday

Class A: Warren Cousino vs. Flushing, 1 p.m.

Class A: Southfield A&T vs. East Kentwood, 2:50 p.m.

Class B: Birmingham Detroit Country Day vs. Marshall, 6 p.m.

Class B: Ypsilanti Arbor Prep vs. Freeland, 7:50 p.m.

Saturday

Class D: TBD, 10 a.m.

Class A: TBD, Noon

Class C: TBD, 4 p.m.

Class B: TBD, 6 p.m.