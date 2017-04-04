Michigan high school baseball coaches adapting to pitch-count rules

Hartland baseball coach Brian Morrison can’t help but wonder. If pitch-count regulations instituted during the off-season were in place two years ago, he and his team might not have celebrated a Division 1 state title.

In an eight-day stretch to close his team’s championship run, Morrison saw ace John Baker throw more than 100 pitches in a regional game, 82 three days later in a quarterfinal, then 132 four days later while going the maximum 10 innings in one of the best title games in recent memory: a 2-1 victory over Portage Northern.

Week-long stretches like that will be extinct going forward for high school pitchers around the state. The Michigan High School Athletic Association has instituted new pitch-count regulations starting this season.

Pitchers will be capped at 105 pitches in one day and will be required to rest three days if they throw more than 75 in a game. If throwing 51-75 pitches, pitchers must rest two days, and if they throw between 26-50 pitches, one day of rest is mandated.

Pitchers who throw 25 or fewer pitches in a day won’t be required to have rest days.

“I think the only thing that will come into play will be the 105,” said Morrison, referring to when arms are more conditioned to go extended innings later in the season. “The really good pitchers are always around that by the end of the game, if not a little bit over.

“I think that is going to come into play a little more than the 65 (pitches).”

The rule changes are in response to the National Federation of State High School Association decision mandating that each state draft a pitch-count rule.

In coming up with the regulations, the NFHS and MHSAA used data compiled by the American Sports Medicine Institute (ASMI) that is on the website www.pitchsmart.org.

The advisory panel for Pitch Smart, which included reknown orthopedic surgeon and ASMI founder Dr. James Andrews, also came up with guidelines of how many pitches players in each age group should throw in a day.

Ages 7-8 should be capped at 50 pitches. Ages 9-10 are limited to 75 pitches, 11-12 to 85, 13-16 to 95, 17-18 to 105 and 19-22 to 120.

Previously, the MHSAA regulated work from pitchers through an outs limit, which forced pitchers to rest two calendar days after recording their 30th out during a week. They couldn’t pitch more than three consecutive days. MHSAA assistant director and baseball administrator Mark Uyl said the ASMI actually prefers pitchers have four days off after throwing more than 75 pitches, but the MHSAA modified it to three days off given Michigan’s short season because of weather.

“In states like Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas, they are able to play all their high school games over a three-month period,” Uyl said. “Most of our games here are played over a seven-week period.”

In the 2015 title game, Baker’s 132 pitches were fewer than Northern starter Tommy Henry, who threw 151 pitches that day. Henry now is a freshman pitcher at Michigan.

“I wasn’t really for or against it,” Morrison said. “I thought for the most part coaches did a good job taking care of kids. It’s those that innings where you throw 25 or 30 (pitches) that kill you.”

The changes come in an effort to help young players avoid injury. According to data collected by ASMI, players who pitched more than 100 innings a year were 3.5 times more likely to be injured than those who did not exceed 100 innings; pitch-count programs (without identifying optimal pitch counts) were shown to reduce the risk of shoulder injury in Little League baseball by as much as 50%; pitchers who pitched on consecutive days had 2.5 times greater risk of experiencing arm pain; and pitchers who underwent elbow surgery are 36 times more likely to have routinely pitched with arm fatigue.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s coach Matt Petry, the son of former Tigers pitcher, Dan Petry, dealt with the new rules while coaching travel ball last summer. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s won the Division 2 state title in 2015.

“I was exposed to it last summer and was a little skeptical at first,” he said. “It ended up working out really well. In my opinion, most coaches, it is not going to affect them. It will affect those who have a propensity to overuse guys. But a majority of the coaches, it won’t affect.”

Petry and other coaches in the Catholic League are used to developing pitchers since they usually play league doubleheaders Wednesday and Saturday, and pitch counts likely won’t be an issue in that league during the regular season since they have a three-ball, two-strike format.

There likely will be a bigger adjustment for public school, which typically use a traditional four-ball, three-strike format and play only one league doubleheader during the week.

West Bloomfield coach/athletic director Eric Pierce wants to protect arms and understands where the rule changes are coming from, but he thinks the 105 limit is too low.

“Who is doing more damage to their pitcher: the guy that is throwing their pitcher once a week for more than 105 pitches, or the guy that is going to throw their pitcher on Monday for 50 pitches, then throw him again on Wednesday for 50 pitches and then throw him on Friday for 105 pitches?” Pierce said. “I think there are ways around it that are absolutely ridiculous and don’t really take into consideration the people who manage their staff in an appropriate manner.”

No matter what coaches think of the new restrictions, it will change the way they manage pitchers.

Coaches could be forced to develop more pitchers throughout the season and keep more on the roster after tryouts. That would lead to more kids getting to play and develop their skills.

The negative is coaches might have to alter the approach of pitchers who like to attack hitters for strikeouts. Pitching to contact is one option that could lead to fewer pitches, perhaps allowing pitchers to go deeper into games.

“I think people are going to have to be more aggressive, yeah,” Morrison said.

Pierce believes hitters will see more fastballs, knowing pitchers can’t waste too many pitches trying to throw breaking balls over the plate.

And then there’s enforcement. Will coaches police themselves and each other? Will those coaches who hand off scorebook responsibilities to parents still do so? Uyl said baseball coaches always have had a form to sign off on, and that form has been modified this year to make it about pitch counts. An administer for wrestling in past years for the MHSAA, Uyl said he compares it to wrestling coaches doing their due diligence while conducting and reporting weigh-ins.

“Our expectations are going to be the same for baseball coaches,” Uyl said. “If we are all in this for the right reasons and everything we do is putting kids first, then we owe it to them to keep accurate records and we exchange those forms following each game.”

As for the postseason, there could be more upsets.

“Some teams that maybe don’t have dominant pitchers, if they can hang into the game and the dominant pitcher has to get out of there,” Morrison said, “you might see some people beat some people that they shouldn’t.”