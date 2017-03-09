Michigan high school boys basketball district semifinal scores, stats

Belleville 68, Temperance Bedford 54: Gabe Brown led Belleville (19-2) with 21 points. Davion Williams had 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals. Joey Wiemer scored 16 points for Temperance Bedford (14-8).

Brownstown Woodhaven 60, Wyandotte Roosevelt 51: Weshaun Warren had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Brownstown Woodhaven (17-5). DeAndre Walker added 18 points. Bryce Armstrong scored 26 points for Wyandotte Roosevelt.

Detroit Cody 63, Dearborn 44: Kyle Jones had 18 points and eight rebounds for Detroit Cody (15-7). Malik Frederick chipped in 17 points. Will Palmer added 14 points. Mahdi Hamade scored 13 points for Dearborn (13-9).

Detroit Cornerstone Health and Technology 76, Detroit Central 36: Jamal Cain led Cornerstone Health and Technology (16-5) with 15 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Robert Carpenter had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Jujun Robinson added 14 points. Detroit Central finishes (3-16).

Marquette building program by quietly landing pair of Detroit stars

Detroit Douglass 75, Detroit University Prep Science and Math 35: Kelly Broadus had 27 points and eight steals for Detroit Douglass (16-6). Carlos Byars-Walker scored 21 points. Jarnard Smith Jr. added 20 points. Travion Barksdale scored 11 points for Detroit University Prep Science and Math (7-14). Luke Brown added 10 points.

Detroit Osborn 77, Harper Woods 60: Kenneth Holloway led Detroit Osborn (15-7) with 24 points. James Lloyd added 23 points. Armonee Felder chipped in 22 points. Sergio Stephens scored 24 points for Harper Woods (15-3).

Detroit Osborn basketball star Armonee Felder learns lesson from punch

Grosse Ile 56, Romulus Summit 51: Matthew Frost scored 15 points for Grosse Ile (14-8). Justin Moores chipped in 12 points. Keyon Wright scored 30 points for Romulus Summit (9-9).

Hillman 81, Onaway 48: Hillman (20-1) defeated Onaway boys basketball team in a district 120 semifinals game. Keaton Brewer had 27 points and 12 rebounds for Onaway (10-11). Cody Cruse had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Livonia Franklin 53, Livonia Churchill 42: Mark Mettie had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks for Livonia Franklin (11-11). Keyon Brown had 18 points and six assists. Genesis Barnes scored 14 points for Livonia Churchill (6-15). Avery Anderson added 12 points.

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 58, Austin Catholic 32: Daniel Everhart scored 12 points for Marine City Cardinal Mooney (8-13). Noah Hoxie added 11 points. Alex Rutwick scored 15 points for Austin Catholic (1-18).

Northville 48, Plymouth 37: Jake Justice chipped in 20 points for Northville (13-9). Kevin Morrissey added 10 points. Anthony Crump scored 13 points for Plymouth (9-12)

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 65, Farmington Hills Harrison 36: C.J. Wilson scored 25 points for Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (16-6). Cooper Abrams added 11 points. Trey Walker scored 11 points for Farmington Hills Harrison (5-16). Russell Campbell added 10 points.

River Rouge 61, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 37: DreQuan Bell had 30 points, six rebounds and 10 assists for River Rouge (20-1). Delantae Peterson had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Ismail scored 12 points for Dearborn Heights Annapolis (13-10).

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 77, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 32: Cortez Jackson scored 21 points for St. Clair Shores Lake Shore (19-3). Jaylen Dixon scored 15 points. Caleb Bates added 10 points. St. Clair Shores Lakeview finishes (5-16).

Sterling Heights 82, Warren Mott 66: Shawn Kama led Sterling Heights (17-4) with 35 points. Malot Dushaj added 14 points. Howard Turner scored 17 points for Warren Mott (13-9). Charles Johnson added 10 points.

Troy 54, Bloomfield Hills 47: Leon Ayers scored 22 points for Troy (18-4). Jason Dietz added 17 points. Justin Henry chipped in 17 points for Bloomfield Hills (10-11). Kiewuan Graham added 12 points.

Warren De La Salle 75, Troy Athens 59: Luke Pfromm scored 17 points for Warren De La Salle (12-9). Kole Gjonaj added 11 points. Clark Joslin had 17 points and 15 steals for Troy Athens (9-13). Taylor McCaskill added 11 points.

Warren Michigan Collegiate 66, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 64: Jordan Davis had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Warren Michigan Collegiate (18-3). Sophomore Reggie Lawrence had 13 points and six assists. Antonio Simley had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tim Irwin scored 15 points for Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (15-6). Freshman Jacob Justice added 13 points.

Wayne Memorial 61, Allen Park 46: Rashad Williams had 23 points and seven assists for Wayne Memorial (18-3). Trevez Nix had 10 points and seven rebounds. Antonio Mangiapane scored 16 points for Allen Park (12-8).

Westland John Glenn 78, Garden City 52: Christian Agnew scored 34 points for Westland John Glenn (19-3). Daijon Parker added 19 points. Jacob Sadowski and Cameron Walter each scored 20 points for Garden City (4-17).