Michigan high school boys basketball regional finals results

Clarkston 56, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 36

Detroit U-D Jesuit 74, Detroit Cass Tech 64

Grand Rapids Christian 59, Holland West Ottawa 56

Kalamazoo Central 75, East Lansing 60

Romulus 66, Ann Arbor Pioneer 33

Saginaw 75, Traverse City West 65

Troy 48, Warren De La Salle 40

Benton Harbor 60, Wayland Union 57

Detroit Osborn 67, DCP-Northwestern 64: Aramani Felder led with 21 points for Osborn (16-7). Kenneth Holloway scored 21. James Lloyd scored 10 points. Steve Pearson scored 22 points for Northwestern (18-4).

Lake Fenton 68, Frankenmuth 52

Ludington 63, Gladstone 48

New Haven 71, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 44

River Rouge 51, Dearborn Divine Child 29: DreQuan Bell led scored 18 points and six rebounds for Rouge (23-1) to seal the regional final. Darien Owens-White score 12 points and five assist. Liam Soraghan scored 10 points and eight rebounds for Divine Child (16-7).

Spring Lake 57, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 48

Beaverton 44, Saginaw Nouvel 31

Detroit Edison (DEPSA) 66, Detroit Cornerstone 60

Flint Beecher 79, Brown City 34

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 51, Muskegon Heights 50

Kalamazoo Christian 51, Quincy 33

Manton 47, Boyne City 46

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 57, Adrian Madison 54

Benton Harbor DREAM 61, Bellevue 49

Buckley 56, Suttons Bay 37

Fowler 63, Flint International 46

Hillman 72, Pellston 42

Lansing Christian 68, Plymouth Christian 58

Powers North Central 95, Rapid River 51

Southfield Christian 76, Detroit Public Safety 57

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 38, Baldwin 36