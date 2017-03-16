Michigan high school boys basketball regional finals results

Class A
Clarkston 56, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 36
Detroit U-D Jesuit 74, Detroit Cass Tech 64
Grand Rapids Christian 59, Holland West Ottawa 56
Kalamazoo Central 75, East Lansing 60
Romulus 66, Ann Arbor Pioneer 33
Saginaw 75, Traverse City West 65
Troy 48, Warren De La Salle 40
West Bloomfield 67, Novi 66 (2OT)
Class B
Benton Harbor 60, Wayland Union 57
Detroit Osborn 67, DCP-Northwestern 64: Aramani Felder led with 21 points for Osborn (16-7). Kenneth Holloway scored 21. James Lloyd scored 10 points. Steve Pearson scored 22 points for Northwestern (18-4).
Lake Fenton 68, Frankenmuth 52
Ludington 63, Gladstone 48
New Haven 71, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 44
River Rouge 51, Dearborn Divine Child 29: DreQuan Bell led scored 18 points and six rebounds for Rouge (23-1) to seal the regional final. Darien Owens-White score 12 points and five assist. Liam Soraghan scored 10 points and eight rebounds for Divine Child (16-7).
Spring Lake 57, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 48
Williamston 51, Portland 40
Class C
Beaverton 44, Saginaw Nouvel 31
Detroit Edison (DEPSA) 66, Detroit Cornerstone 60
Flint Beecher 79, Brown City 34
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 51, Muskegon Heights 50
Kalamazoo Christian 51, Quincy 33
Manton 47, Boyne City 46
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 57, Adrian Madison 54
Negaunee 53, Iron Mountain 43
Class D
Benton Harbor DREAM 61, Bellevue 49
Buckley 56, Suttons Bay 37
Fowler 63, Flint International 46
Hillman 72, Pellston 42
Lansing Christian 68, Plymouth Christian 58
Powers North Central 95, Rapid River 51
Southfield Christian 76, Detroit Public Safety 57
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 38, Baldwin 36