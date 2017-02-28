Menu
Basketball

Michigan high school girls basketball state tournament scores

Prep basketball

Prep basketball


Girls basketball

Ishpeming Westwood 43, Gwinn 37

Class A

District First Round

District 1

Mattawan 34, Portage Northern 25

Portage Central 50, Niles 26

District 2

Battle Creek Lakeview 58, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 23

Coldwater 62, Battle Creek Central 23

District 3

Okemos 40, Parma Western 36

District 4

DeWitt 54, Lansing Waverly 49

District 5

Byron Center 41, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 40

Caledonia 53, East Grand Rapids 50, OT

East Kentwood 63, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 20

District 6

Holland West Ottawa 45, Wyoming 42

Hudsonville 77, Zeeland East 51

Jenison 64, Holland 45

District 7

Grand Haven 63, Grand Rapids Union 39

Muskegon 37, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 19

District 8

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 54, Greenville 42

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 39, Grand Rapids Northview 33

Lowell 44, Rockford 41

District 9

St. Johns 63, Swartz Creek 59

District 10

Bay City Western 47, Midland 34

Saginaw Heritage 59, Mount Pleasant 11

District 11

Clio 53, Saginaw 38

Lapeer 55, Saginaw Arthur Hill 45

District 12

Alpena 59, Traverse City Central 51

Marquette 52, Gaylord 31

District 13

Monroe 36, Ypsilanti Lincoln 29

Temperance Bedford 38, Ypsilanti 35, OT

District 14

Brownstown Woodhaven 49, Riverview 43

Southgate Anderson 46, Gibraltar Carlson 30

District 15

Romulus 59, Allen Park 43

Taylor Kennedy 23, Lincoln Park 18

District 16

Dearborn Fordson 68, Dearborn Edsel Ford 50

Detroit Cody 63, Melvindale 38

District 17

Ann Arbor Huron 58, Ann Arbor Skyline 7

Pinckney 40, Saline 31

District 18

Novi 51, Plymouth 29

District 20

Detroit East English 56, Grosse Pointe South 55

Detroit King 61, Detroit Cass Tech 27

District 21

Farmington Hills Mercy 54, Farmington Hills Harrison 34

District 22

Roseville 56, Warren Woods Tower 31

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 78, Eastpointe East Detroit 11

District 23

Warren Cousino 83, Warren Mott 25

Warren Regina 60, Sterling Heights 50

District 24

Berkley 54, Hamtramck 9

Southfield A & T 67, Warren Fitzgerald 45

District 25

Birmingham Seaholm 54, Birmingham Groves 44

Troy 32, Auburn Hills Avondale 30

District 26

Walled Lake Western 40, Milford 25

District 27

Hartland 65, South Lyon 35

District 28

Macomb Dakota 56, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 43

Romeo 54, Port Huron 30

District 29

Utica Ford 42, Sterling Heights Stevenson 29

District 30

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 38, Utica 27

District 31

Clarkston 54, Pontiac 27

Waterford Kettering 59, Lake Orion 33

District 32

Ortonville Brandon 37, Grand Blanc 33

Class B

District First Round

District 33

Coloma 37, South Haven 35

Stevensville Lakeshore 73, Berrien Springs 28

District 34

Three Rivers 51, Paw Paw 30

District 35

Comstock 47, Parchment 23

District 36

Olivet 51, Stockbridge 36

District 37

Chelsea 32, Tecumseh 29

Onsted 45, Hillsdale 31

District 38

Carleton Airport 54, Milan 17

District 39

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 72, Romulus Summit Academy 27

Grosse Ile 46, River Rouge 45

District 40

Livonia Ladywood 55, Canton Prep 27

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 51, Dearborn Divine Child 31

District 41

DCP-Northwestern 55, Detroit Voyageur 38

Dearborn Advanced Technology 48, Detroit West Side Academy 30

District 42

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 55, St. Clair Shores South Lake 16

District 43

Detroit Mumford 82, Detroit HFA 16

District 44

Detroit Ford 43, Livonia Clarenceville 13

Redford Union 55, Detroit Communication & Media Arts 36

District 45

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 50, Clinton Township Clintondale 31

Detroit Country Day 72, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 38

Macomb Lutheran North 61, Madison Heights Lamphere 34

District 46

Haslett 77, Lansing Eastern 26

Lansing Catholic 69, Lansing Sexton 36

District 47

Hastings 37, Lake Odessa Lakewood 30

District 48

Allegan 56, Wayland Union 47

Plainwell 57, Fennville 26

District 49

Hamilton 37, Hudsonville Unity Christian 21

Zeeland West 67, Allendale 28

District 50

Wyoming Godwin Heights 66, Wyoming Kelloggsville 24

District 51

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 59, Grand Rapids Wellspring 7

District 52

Muskegon Oakridge 43, Fruitport 29

Spring Lake 51, Whitehall 40

District 53

Grant 35, Fremont 24

District 54

Belding 47, Stanton Central Montcalm 37

Ithaca 45, Remus Chippewa Hills 22

District 55

Corunna 57, Chesaning 39

Ovid-Elsie 38, Perry 32

District 56

Marysville 34, Armada 15

St. Clair 39, Algonac 15

District 57

Croswell-Lexington 61, Caro 24

North Branch 28, Almont 20

Otisville Lakeville 33, Yale 20

District 59

Saginaw Swan Valley 43, Birch Run 28

District 60

Freeland 68, Bay City John Glenn 45

District 61

Gladwin 58, Pinconning 49

Tawas 44, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 41

District 62

Benzie Central 58, Ludington 39

Big Rapids 47, Reed City 31

District 63

Kalkaska 45, Sault Ste Marie 38

District 64

Kingsford 40, Menominee 33

Class C

District Semifinal

District 93

St. Ignace LaSalle 75, Manistique 36

District 96

Calumet 67, Ironwood 32

District First Round

District 65

New Buffalo 49, Eau Claire 15

Niles Brandywine 40, Watervliet 26

District 66

Constantine 49, Decatur 16

Schoolcraft 48, White Pigeon 17

District 67

Bronson 65, Quincy 61

Jonesville 38, Reading 29

District 68

Concord 73, Hanover-Horton 64

Michigan Center 63, Jackson East Jackson 42

Napoleon 59, Vandercook Lake 47

District 69

Addison 40, Hudson 33

Adrian Madison 49, Sand Creek 32

Grass Lake 44, Manchester 42

District 70

Blissfield 53, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 37

Erie-Mason 55, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 44

District 71

Ann Arbor Greenhills 49, Dearborn Heights Star International 9

St. Catherine 52, Frankel Jewish Academy 14

District 72

Ecorse 48, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 34

District 73

Detroit Pershing 75, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 7

District 75

Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart def. Pontiac Academy for Excellence, forfeit

District 76

Brown City 58, Landmark Academy 22

Capac 39, New Haven 33

District 77

Bath 43, Laingsburg 39

Carson City-Crystal 41, Byron 23

District 78

Saranac 45, Potterville 20

Springport 63, Delton Kellogg 42

District 79

Hartford 56, Bloomingdale 14

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 44, Kalamazoo Christian 33

District 80

Holland Black River 42, Saugatuck 27

District 81

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 64, North Muskegon 35

District 82

Burton Bendle 63, Montrose 15

Flint Beecher 67, Burton Bentley 9

New Lothrop 56, Burton Atherton 12

District 83

Millington 35, Kingston 29

Reese 54, Genesee 27

Sandusky 50, Vassar 18

District 84

Cass City 42, Bad Axe 37

Ubly 47, Unionville-Sebewaing 29

District 85

Hemlock 50, Breckenridge 20

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45, St. Louis 29

District 86

Leroy Pine River 67, Evart 17

District 87

Mason County Central 40, Holton 37

District 88

Blanchard Montabella 69, Farwell 33

Harrison 51, Coleman 45, OT

District 89

Lake City 30, McBain 26

District 91

Elk Rapids 34, Boyne City 18

Maple City Glen Lake 68, Traverse City Grand Traverse Academy 21

District 92

Charlevoix 70, Indian River-Inland Lakes 42

Class D

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 36, Austin Catholic 22

District Semifinal

District 101

Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 32, Plymouth Christian 26

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 66, Ann Arbor Central Academy 25

District 102

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 63, Detroit Westside Christian 15

Westland Lutheran 69, Detroit Public Safety 32

District 106

Burton Genesee Christian 67, Michigan School for the Deaf 24

District 125

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 38, Eben Junction Superior Central 36

District First Round

District 97

Lawrence 62, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 27

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 27

Watervliet Grace Christian 35, Covert 24

District 98

Mendon 55, Burr Oak 22

District 99

Hillsdale Academy 55, Jackson Prep 4

Litchfield 57, Jackson Christian 55

District 100

Pittsford 77, Waldron 25

District 104

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 64, Merritt Academy 25

District 107

Morrice 45, Webberville 17

District 108

Athens 55, Marshall Academy 2

District 110

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 40, Zion Christian 33

District 112

Portland St. Patrick 49, Fowler 43

District 113

Kinde-North Huron 48, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20

District 114

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 65, Akron-Fairgrove 19

District 115

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 53, Vestaburg 11

District 116

Walkerville 67, Baldwin 40

District 117

Brethren 27, Fife Lake Forest Area 26

Onekama 46, Buckley 28

District 118

Frankfort 42, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 30

District 120

Rogers City 66, Wolverine 16

District 121

Central Lake 62, Alba 12

Gaylord St. Mary 69, Ellsworth 32

District 127

Ewen-Trout Creek 65, Bessemer 49

Wakefield-Marenisco 79, Watersmeet 65

District 128

Baraga 64, Lake Linden-Hubbell 45

Painesdale Jeffers 50, Ontonagon 29

Boys basketball

Alpena 72, Cheboygan 63

Benzie Central 76, Leland 56

Birmingham Brother Rice 60, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 30

Boyne City 61, Elk Rapids 59

Evart 63, Reed City 55

Hesperia 50, Pentwater 43

Hillman 72, Mio-Au Sable 53

Iron Mountain North Dickinson 58, Rapid River 49

Leslie 52, Vermontville Maple Valley 28

Mackinaw City 74, Harbor Light Christian 61

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 50, Beal City 29

Norway 68, Negaunee 54

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 68, Center Line 61

Vicksburg 76, Portage Northern 50

Waterford Our Lady 67, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 57

