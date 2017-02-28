Michigan high school girls basketball state tournament scores

Girls basketball
Ishpeming Westwood 43, Gwinn 37
Class A
District First Round
District 1
Mattawan 34, Portage Northern 25
Portage Central 50, Niles 26
District 2
Battle Creek Lakeview 58, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 23
Coldwater 62, Battle Creek Central 23
District 3
Okemos 40, Parma Western 36
District 4
DeWitt 54, Lansing Waverly 49
District 5
Byron Center 41, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 40
Caledonia 53, East Grand Rapids 50, OT
East Kentwood 63, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 20
District 6
Holland West Ottawa 45, Wyoming 42
Hudsonville 77, Zeeland East 51
Jenison 64, Holland 45
District 7
Grand Haven 63, Grand Rapids Union 39
Muskegon 37, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 19
District 8
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 54, Greenville 42
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 39, Grand Rapids Northview 33
Lowell 44, Rockford 41
District 9
St. Johns 63, Swartz Creek 59
District 10
Bay City Western 47, Midland 34
Saginaw Heritage 59, Mount Pleasant 11
District 11
Clio 53, Saginaw 38
Lapeer 55, Saginaw Arthur Hill 45
District 12
Alpena 59, Traverse City Central 51
Marquette 52, Gaylord 31
District 13
Monroe 36, Ypsilanti Lincoln 29
Temperance Bedford 38, Ypsilanti 35, OT
District 14
Brownstown Woodhaven 49, Riverview 43
Southgate Anderson 46, Gibraltar Carlson 30
District 15
Romulus 59, Allen Park 43
Taylor Kennedy 23, Lincoln Park 18
District 16
Dearborn Fordson 68, Dearborn Edsel Ford 50
Detroit Cody 63, Melvindale 38
District 17
Ann Arbor Huron 58, Ann Arbor Skyline 7
Pinckney 40, Saline 31
District 18
Novi 51, Plymouth 29
District 20
Detroit East English 56, Grosse Pointe South 55
Detroit King 61, Detroit Cass Tech 27
District 21
Farmington Hills Mercy 54, Farmington Hills Harrison 34
District 22
Roseville 56, Warren Woods Tower 31
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 78, Eastpointe East Detroit 11
District 23
Warren Cousino 83, Warren Mott 25
Warren Regina 60, Sterling Heights 50
District 24
Berkley 54, Hamtramck 9
Southfield A & T 67, Warren Fitzgerald 45
District 25
Birmingham Seaholm 54, Birmingham Groves 44
Troy 32, Auburn Hills Avondale 30
District 26
Walled Lake Western 40, Milford 25
District 27
Hartland 65, South Lyon 35
District 28
Macomb Dakota 56, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 43
Romeo 54, Port Huron 30
District 29
Utica Ford 42, Sterling Heights Stevenson 29
District 30
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 38, Utica 27
District 31
Clarkston 54, Pontiac 27
Waterford Kettering 59, Lake Orion 33
District 32
Ortonville Brandon 37, Grand Blanc 33
Class B
District First Round
District 33
Coloma 37, South Haven 35
Stevensville Lakeshore 73, Berrien Springs 28
District 34
Three Rivers 51, Paw Paw 30
District 35
Comstock 47, Parchment 23
District 36
Olivet 51, Stockbridge 36
District 37
Chelsea 32, Tecumseh 29
Onsted 45, Hillsdale 31
District 38
Carleton Airport 54, Milan 17
District 39
Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 72, Romulus Summit Academy 27
Grosse Ile 46, River Rouge 45
District 40
Livonia Ladywood 55, Canton Prep 27
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 51, Dearborn Divine Child 31
District 41
DCP-Northwestern 55, Detroit Voyageur 38
Dearborn Advanced Technology 48, Detroit West Side Academy 30
District 42
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 55, St. Clair Shores South Lake 16
District 43
Detroit Mumford 82, Detroit HFA 16
District 44
Detroit Ford 43, Livonia Clarenceville 13
Redford Union 55, Detroit Communication & Media Arts 36
District 45
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 50, Clinton Township Clintondale 31
Detroit Country Day 72, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 38
Macomb Lutheran North 61, Madison Heights Lamphere 34
District 46
Haslett 77, Lansing Eastern 26
Lansing Catholic 69, Lansing Sexton 36
District 47
Hastings 37, Lake Odessa Lakewood 30
District 48
Allegan 56, Wayland Union 47
Plainwell 57, Fennville 26
District 49
Hamilton 37, Hudsonville Unity Christian 21
Zeeland West 67, Allendale 28
District 50
Wyoming Godwin Heights 66, Wyoming Kelloggsville 24
District 51
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 59, Grand Rapids Wellspring 7
District 52
Muskegon Oakridge 43, Fruitport 29
Spring Lake 51, Whitehall 40
District 53
Grant 35, Fremont 24
District 54
Belding 47, Stanton Central Montcalm 37
Ithaca 45, Remus Chippewa Hills 22
District 55
Corunna 57, Chesaning 39
Ovid-Elsie 38, Perry 32
District 56
Marysville 34, Armada 15
St. Clair 39, Algonac 15
District 57
Croswell-Lexington 61, Caro 24
North Branch 28, Almont 20
Otisville Lakeville 33, Yale 20
District 59
Saginaw Swan Valley 43, Birch Run 28
District 60
Freeland 68, Bay City John Glenn 45
District 61
Gladwin 58, Pinconning 49
Tawas 44, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 41
District 62
Benzie Central 58, Ludington 39
Big Rapids 47, Reed City 31
District 63
Kalkaska 45, Sault Ste Marie 38
District 64
Kingsford 40, Menominee 33
Class C
District Semifinal
District 93
St. Ignace LaSalle 75, Manistique 36
District 96
Calumet 67, Ironwood 32
District First Round
District 65
New Buffalo 49, Eau Claire 15
Niles Brandywine 40, Watervliet 26
District 66
Constantine 49, Decatur 16
Schoolcraft 48, White Pigeon 17
District 67
Bronson 65, Quincy 61
Jonesville 38, Reading 29
District 68
Concord 73, Hanover-Horton 64
Michigan Center 63, Jackson East Jackson 42
Napoleon 59, Vandercook Lake 47
District 69
Addison 40, Hudson 33
Adrian Madison 49, Sand Creek 32
Grass Lake 44, Manchester 42
District 70
Blissfield 53, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 37
Erie-Mason 55, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 44
District 71
Ann Arbor Greenhills 49, Dearborn Heights Star International 9
St. Catherine 52, Frankel Jewish Academy 14
District 72
Ecorse 48, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 34
District 73
Detroit Pershing 75, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 7
District 75
Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart def. Pontiac Academy for Excellence, forfeit
District 76
Brown City 58, Landmark Academy 22
Capac 39, New Haven 33
District 77
Bath 43, Laingsburg 39
Carson City-Crystal 41, Byron 23
District 78
Saranac 45, Potterville 20
Springport 63, Delton Kellogg 42
District 79
Hartford 56, Bloomingdale 14
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 44, Kalamazoo Christian 33
District 80
Holland Black River 42, Saugatuck 27
District 81
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 64, North Muskegon 35
District 82
Burton Bendle 63, Montrose 15
Flint Beecher 67, Burton Bentley 9
New Lothrop 56, Burton Atherton 12
District 83
Millington 35, Kingston 29
Reese 54, Genesee 27
Sandusky 50, Vassar 18
District 84
Cass City 42, Bad Axe 37
Ubly 47, Unionville-Sebewaing 29
District 85
Hemlock 50, Breckenridge 20
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45, St. Louis 29
District 86
Leroy Pine River 67, Evart 17
District 87
Mason County Central 40, Holton 37
District 88
Blanchard Montabella 69, Farwell 33
Harrison 51, Coleman 45, OT
District 89
Lake City 30, McBain 26
District 91
Elk Rapids 34, Boyne City 18
Maple City Glen Lake 68, Traverse City Grand Traverse Academy 21
District 92
Charlevoix 70, Indian River-Inland Lakes 42
Class D
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 36, Austin Catholic 22
District Semifinal
District 101
Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 32, Plymouth Christian 26
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 66, Ann Arbor Central Academy 25
District 102
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 63, Detroit Westside Christian 15
Westland Lutheran 69, Detroit Public Safety 32
District 106
Burton Genesee Christian 67, Michigan School for the Deaf 24
District 125
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 38, Eben Junction Superior Central 36
District First Round
District 97
Lawrence 62, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 27
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 27
Watervliet Grace Christian 35, Covert 24
District 98
Mendon 55, Burr Oak 22
District 99
Hillsdale Academy 55, Jackson Prep 4
Litchfield 57, Jackson Christian 55
District 100
Pittsford 77, Waldron 25
District 104
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 64, Merritt Academy 25
District 107
Morrice 45, Webberville 17
District 108
Athens 55, Marshall Academy 2
District 110
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 40, Zion Christian 33
District 112
Portland St. Patrick 49, Fowler 43
District 113
Kinde-North Huron 48, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20
District 114
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 65, Akron-Fairgrove 19
District 115
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 53, Vestaburg 11
District 116
Walkerville 67, Baldwin 40
District 117
Brethren 27, Fife Lake Forest Area 26
Onekama 46, Buckley 28
District 118
Frankfort 42, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 30
District 120
Rogers City 66, Wolverine 16
District 121
Central Lake 62, Alba 12
Gaylord St. Mary 69, Ellsworth 32
District 127
Ewen-Trout Creek 65, Bessemer 49
Wakefield-Marenisco 79, Watersmeet 65
District 128
Baraga 64, Lake Linden-Hubbell 45
Painesdale Jeffers 50, Ontonagon 29
Boys basketball
Alpena 72, Cheboygan 63
Benzie Central 76, Leland 56
Birmingham Brother Rice 60, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 30
Boyne City 61, Elk Rapids 59
Evart 63, Reed City 55
Hesperia 50, Pentwater 43
Hillman 72, Mio-Au Sable 53
Iron Mountain North Dickinson 58, Rapid River 49
Leslie 52, Vermontville Maple Valley 28
Mackinaw City 74, Harbor Light Christian 61
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 50, Beal City 29
Norway 68, Negaunee 54
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 68, Center Line 61
Vicksburg 76, Portage Northern 50
Waterford Our Lady 67, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 57