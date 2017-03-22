Michigan HS sophomore dies after collapsing at spring basketball tryouts

Lincoln Park basketball player dies from sudden heart attack, reports @camillefox2news https://t.co/gSSadOBQ7E pic.twitter.com/cuD1uTm1QD — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) March 22, 2017

A 15-year-old in Michigan who collapsed Monday night during spring basketball tryouts has died.

Xavier Carter, a sophomore at Lincoln Park, was trying out for a spring basketball team Monday night when he collapsed as his heart stopped. He was airlifted to the University of Michigan hospital where he died Tuesday morning, according to Detroit’s WJBK FOX 2.

“I prayed for him. I prayed so hard; I had everyone else pray for him,” Carter’s friend, Jaelon Coleman, told WJBK. “My friend texted me and said Xavier didn’t make it.” He added, “If someone is sitting in the room, you’re bored, he would be the person who turned on some music and started dancing.”

A GoFundMe account set up by the family to help cover hospital and funeral expenses has already raised nearly $6,000.

R.I.P Xavier Carter. Gone too soon. — Coach Grignon (@Coach_Grig) March 21, 2017