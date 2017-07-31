Michigan lands commitment from four-star LB Cameron McGrone

Michigan football continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail.

Cameron McGrone, a four-star senior linebacker from Indianapolis Lawrence Central, committed to the Wolverines over Notre Dame and Indiana in a ceremony at his school Monday afternoon. He’s the third highly ranked prospect to commit to U-M in the past three days, joining five-star junior defensive end Stephen Herron Jr. and four-star junior offensive lineman Nolan Rumler.

McGrone is one of the more highly touted prospects in the Midwest. According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound standout is the No. 217 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class, the No. 14 outside linebacker and the No. 2 prospect from Indiana.

He holds a reported 21 offers, including from Notre Dame, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

As a junior, McGrone posted 52 tackles (15.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks through six games before tearing his ACL. Earlier this summer, he was a participant at The Opening, an invite-only series of competitions hosted by Nike for the nation’s top recruits.

For more, visit the Detroit Free Press