Michigan lands 2019 four-star DE Stephen Herron

Trinity High School junior defensive end Stephen Herron Jr., the state’s top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2019 according to 247Sports.com, announced his commitment to the University of Michigan on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4 235-pounder recently had announced a list of finalists that also included Texas, Kentucky, Stanford, Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Alabama.

After playing as a freshman at New Albany, Herron enjoyed a solid sophomore season at Trinity in 2016, ranking fourth on the team with 41 tackles (34 solo). He also lead the Shamrocks with 16 ½ tackles for loss, including 3 ½ sacks, and was a first-team All-State selection by the Courier-Journal.

According to 247sports.com, Herron is the No. 34-ranked recruit in the nation in the Class of 2019 and is No. 4 among weak-side defensive ends.

Herron is the second high-profile recruit from Trinity to commit this summer. Senior wide receiver Rondale Moore committed to Texas last month.